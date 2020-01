A fire broke out on Thursday, Jan. 2, at a commercial center in front of the Far Eastern University in Morayta, Manila.

The fire started past 4:30 p.m. and reached second alarm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus had to enter the Lucky Billiard and Restaurant in order to extinguish the fire.

The fire was declared under control at around 5:13 p.m. before it was put out at 5:44 p.m. by the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.