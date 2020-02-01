Fire engulfs plastic warehouse in Pandacan, Manila

A huge fire engulfed the warehouse of the San Miguel Corporation in Pandacan, Manila on the morning of Saturday.

Sunog, sumiklab sa Pandacan, Maynila, nasa ikatlong alarma na. | via RH 06 @sherwinalfaro pic.twitter.com/oaaddxB3Pa — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 1, 2020

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection. the fire broke out around 10:38 AM at the plastic warehouse located at Tomas Claudio Street.

The blaze quickly reached Task Force Bravo, prompting even more firetrucks to respond, at 11:05 AM.

In a report of RH Sherwin Alfaro, the portion of “skyway” was already affected by the said fire, causing the bridge to be cut down.

Bahagi ng tulay ng Skyway, putol na dahil naluto sa apoy sa sunog sa isang plastic plant sa Pandacan, Maynila. | via RH 06 @sherwinalfaro pic.twitter.com/GJ88TGjlrV — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 1, 2020

This is a developing story.