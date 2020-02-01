Nation

Fire engulfs plastic warehouse in Pandacan, Manila

by Christhel Cuazon
Fire hits plastic warehouse in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning | Photo courtesy: Manila PIO

A huge fire engulfed the warehouse of the San Miguel Corporation in Pandacan, Manila on the morning of Saturday.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection. the fire broke out around 10:38 AM at the plastic warehouse located at Tomas Claudio Street.

The blaze quickly reached Task Force Bravo, prompting even more firetrucks to respond, at 11:05 AM.

In a report of RH Sherwin Alfaro, the portion of “skyway” was already affected by the said fire, causing the bridge to be cut down.

This is a developing story. 

 

 

 

