Fire destroys 40 homes in Cebu City

Hundreds of families lost their homes on Saturday, Jan. 4, due to a fire that razed a residential area in Brgy. T. Padilla, Cebu City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection – Cebu City Ground Commander Senior Fire Office 3 Arnel Abella said that about 40 houses and around 500,000 worth of properties were destroyed in the fire that started pass 10:00PM.

The blaze reached Task Force Alpha before fire fighters put it under control at 11:03PM and put it out at 12:15AM on Sunday, Jan. 5.

There were no reported injuries or casualties due to the fire.