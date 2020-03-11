Finance and trade officials cite urgent need for Citira

The immediate passage of the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (Citira) will boost foreign investments and entice multinational corporations to establish corporate offices and manufacturing facilities in the Philippines.

This was the analysis of officials from the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) who were recently interviewed during the weekly DZRH program “Special on Saturday – Sulong Pilipinas,” hosted by multi-awarded broadcaster Cesar Chavez.

The proposed Citira, which is currently pending before the Senate plenary and has been certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte, seeks to lower corporate income tax rates and incentivizes investment in selected industries that will fuel the further growth of the Philippine economy.

DOF consultations and economic projections

DOF Undersecretary Karl Chua reported that the provisions for Citira were crafted after two years of consultation sessions with 1,042 business groups all over the country.

“We held a series of 234 consultation sessions and reviewed 75 position papers,” Chua said. “We saw that there is broad appreciation and overwhelming support for Citira.”

Chua said that 91 percent of the more than 1,000 micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMSEs) that were consulted supported the bill, while the remaining 9 percent of companies wanted revisions and additional provisions.

“We observed that once we were given the chance to explain the bill, even those who were resistant tend to be convinced about the benefits of Citira,” Chua said.

If passed into law this year, Citira will lower the corporate income tax rate – which is at 30 percent – by one percentage point every year until it is reduced to 20 percent by 2029.

Chua estimates that over three years, the three percent reduction of corporate income taxes would allow the private sector to save about Php65 billion, which can in turn be used to expand operations and create new jobs.

He also projects that the 10-year tax reduction scheme will create a total of about 1.5 million new jobs.

Preserving competitiveness

“We really have to rationalize our corporate tax structure because our neighboring countries began lowering their tax rates as early as 10 years ago and are offering tax rates as low as 17 percent to 20 percent,” Chua said.

As examples, Chua cited corporate income taxes in Thailand, at 20 percent, and Indonesia. 25 percent, down from 35 percent about 10 years ago.

“We were unable to do this 10 years ago, because government needed funds,” he said. “But now, we have funds, the economy is doing well, and it’s the right time to return to the people what they worked for.”

Chua explained that the tax rate reduction must be done incrementally to ensure that the government can continue to fund infrastructure and mass transportation projects under Build, Build, Build; provide competitive compensation and benefits for civil servants; and ensure universal healthcare coverage and adequate social safety nets.

Evaluating tax incentives

Under the current tax incentive scheme, some companies have been enjoying a corporate income tax rate of only 5 percent over the past 40 years, Chua revealed.

“The problem with the current system is that tax discounts and exemptions are applied perpetually,” Chua said. “This puts the government at a disadvantage because we do not know if the economy is really benefiting from these tax cuts.”

According to Chua, tax incentives must be time-bound and renewable only if the beneficiaries are able to meet performance-based targets such as improving the economy, infrastructure, and availability of jobs, especially in less-developed towns in the countryside.

However, Chua said that the 3,150 firms currently enjoying tax discounts need not worry because the government will not immediately yank back the incentives.

“Citira provides a sunset period of up to a maximum of nine years for companies with tax incentives,” Chua said. “On top of that, companies that meet performance-based outcomes can re-apply for incentives.

“Government has already been helping these companies for so many years, it’s only fair to evaluate if these companies are really making a positive contribution to the Philippine economy.”

Strategic incentivization

Dr. Rafaelita “Fita” M. Aldaba, Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Innovation of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), agrees that government must give incentives only to selected industries that help grow the Philippine economy.

Under the current version of Citira, the DTI will co-chair a fiscal incentives review board; and in addition, the Board of Investments (BOI), an agency attached to the DTI, has developed a strategic investment priority plan.

As an example of strategic incentivization, Aldaba cites current efforts to persuade multinational automotive giants to establish manufacturing plants all over the country.

“A single car has more than 30,000 parts, from wires, to screws, to panels,” Aldaba said. “If we create a thriving automotive sector, not only have we created a new industry; but also, local MSMEs can become suppliers of these parts and grow their businesses.”

According to Aldaba, the strategic investment priority plan is a guide to determine which activities and industries should be supported through tax breaks in order to attract entrepreneurs to invest in our country.

Entrepreneurs looking for incentives can get in touch with investment promotion agencies all over the country to register their businesses.

“If we see that their type of business falls within industries covered by the priority plan, this will trigger their incentives,” Aldaba explained. “Qualified businesses will be given a menu of incentives including income tax exemptions for up to two to four years.”

Urgency and certainty

The DTI was among the agencies that worked with the DOF in consulting different industry sectors to understand the implications of Citira, and craft provisions that will help industry and the private sector fuel economic progress.

One of the key findings in these consultations is that the Philippines can serve as a viable trade and manufacturing hub for multinational companies whose supply chains have been disrupted by the trade war between the United States and China.

“Amidst the COVID-19 crisis and the slow-down in global trade, we want to tell global companies looking for alternative sites that the Philippines is an attractive choice because lower income tax rates make us competitive with our Southeast Asian neighbors,” Aldaba said.

She added, that immediately passing Citira will allow the Philippines to seize these opportunities and allay any uncertainties felt by potential investors.

“As of now, foreign investors are unsure whether they will really receive tax incentives if they choose the Philippines and passing Citira will remove this cloud of uncertainty,” Aldaba concluded.

