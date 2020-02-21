Filipinos onboard Diamond Princess scheduled to return to PHL on Sunday

Around 500 Filipinos on-board the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be returning to the Philippines on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Thursday, Feb. 20, that two planes will be flying the Filipinos out of Yokohama, Japan, where the cruise ship is docked.

The Filipinos who will be repatriated will not include those who have shown symptoms of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Duque said that the repatriates will arrive at the Haribon Hangar of the Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga, and they will be brought to the Athlete’s Village of New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac where they will be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

“The exact time is being determined by the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) as they are coordinating with the repatriation of, not 400, 500 Filipinos with their counterpart in Japan, and with the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Labor,” Duque said during a press briefing.

The Diamond Princess started on Wednesday, Feb 19, the disembark process for their passengers and crew members who have been quarantined inside the ship upon its arrival in Yokohama on Feb. 4.

Japanese authorities quarantined the people inside the Diamond Princess after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19.

Duque said that latest reports state that 44 Filipinos on-board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus.