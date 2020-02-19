Filipinos onboard cruise ship in Japan to be repatriated, quarantined amid COVID-19 scare — DOH

Filipinos on board the cruise ship in Japan who are set to be repatriated this week will still have to undergo the 14-day quarantine despite being quarantined already on the ship, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

In a press conference, Health Assistant Secretary for Public Health Services Maria Rosario Vergeire said that DOH is still finalizing the details on their repatriation, including how they will be transported back to the country.

“DOH will follow strict infection and quarantine procedures to ensure the safety of our repatriates and health workers who will man the quarantine facility,” Vergeire said.

According to reports, more than 500 Filipinos were on board the MV Diamond Princess, with 41 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the said virus.

DOH said they already have the number of Filipinos who showed interest in being repatriated, however, they are still waiting for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to make the announcement.

She said everyone who wants to be repatriated will be tested first. Only those whose test results are negative of COVID-19 will be allowed to return to the Philippines.

Vergeire said they have yet to announce where the repatriates will be housed once they arrive in the country.

Earlier, the government repatriated 30 Filipinos from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new virus.

The said repatriates are currently staying at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac as part of the 14-day quarantine protocol of the government against the deadly virus. So far, none of the repatriates have tested positive for the disease.

Besides New Clark City, another facility that was previously considered for the repatriates was Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.