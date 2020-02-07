Filipino seaman tested positive of nCoV in Japan, now in a stable condition

The Filipino crew member of the Japanese cruise ship who earlier tested positive from novel coronavirus is now in stable condition, a Philippine official in Japan confirmed on Friday.

In an interview, Robespierre Bolivar, Philippine Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan, said that the Filipino seafarer is currently being treated in a hospital in Japan.

Earlier, the operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship said that the Filipino together with other nationalities such as an American guest, two Australians, three Japanese, and three Chinese nationals from Hong Kong all tested positive of the said virus.

In a report from Reuters, none of the 10 infected individuals showed symptoms for novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo reported that 538 of the 3,711 passengers onboard the cruise ship are Filipinos.

According to the embassy, other passengers were asked to remain on board the ship for the required 14-day quarantine period. It added that they are “closely and actively” monitoring the welfare of the Filipinos onboard the cruise ship.

“The Embassy is in constant communication with the Filipinos remaining on board and is closely coordinating with Japanese authorities to provide them all possible assistance,” it said.

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus, an infection that is believed to have originated in China.

According to Bolivar, half of the crew of the said cruise ship are Filipinos and they are yet to confirm if there are others affected of the said virus.

In a press conference on Friday, DOH said that they are currently monitoring 215 individuals after manifesting symptoms for the coronavirus while 57 tested negative from the virus itself.

Meanwhile, 630 individuals have died in China due to the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).