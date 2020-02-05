Filipino seafarer among 10 people who tested positive of nCoV on Japan cruise ship

A Filipino seafarer is reportedly among the 10 people who tested positive of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) while onboard a cruise ship in Japan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship said that the Filipino together with other nationalities such as an American guest, two Australians, three Japanese, and three Chinese nationals from Hong Kong all tested positive of the said virus.

In a report from Reuters, none of the 10 infected individuals showed symptoms for novel coronavirus.

The cruise operator said that the nCoV-positive victims will be transferred by Japan’s coast guard to hospitals on the mainland. Meanwhile, the cruise ship has been docked in Japan’s Yokohama Bay and placed under quarantine for 14 days to isolate and monitor 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members onboard the ship.

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the said virus.

According to Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, all the crew and passengers on the ship had received initial health screening since Monday.