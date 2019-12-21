Filipino comic book creator Gerry Alanguilan dies at 51

Filipino comic book creator Gerry Alanguilan reportedly passed away on Thursday, December 21 at the age of 51.

Alanguilan was mostly known for his infamous meme expression and the alias Komikero. His wife Ilyn Alanguilan confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

Comic book stores also paid tribute to Alanguilan, whom they referred to as a hero, a legend and one of comics’ greatest champions.

As of posting, the artist’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Gerry is known for his first self-written comic Wasted, along with other original works, such as Johnny Balbona, Humanis Rex!, Elmer, Timawa, and Where Bold Stars go to Die. He also drew for the comics Wetworks, X-Men, Superman: Birthright, Wolverine, and Fantastic Four.

In 2012, he received the Ani ng Dangal award for visual arts from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. His comic book “Elmer” also won top prizes in Ouest France and Prix-Asie ACBD in France in 2011. “Elmer” was also nominated for Best New Album at the Will Eisner Industry Awards in the same year.

However, in 2018, he opened up about coping with various illnesses, including fevers, pain in his knees and left foot, and a bleeding ulcer.