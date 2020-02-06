Filipina tennis star Alex Eala seizes no. 4 spot in world rankings

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has moved up to no. 4 from no. 9 in the latest world tennis junior rankings released by the International Tennis Federation.

Eala went up four spots in the world rankings after gathering a total of 1718.75 points and recording a 71 percent overall win rate.

The 14-year Filipina tennis star with her Indonesian partner Prisk Nugroho recently claimed the gold medal in girls double event of the 2020 Austalian Open.

Eala and Nugroho seized the title after defeating Ziva Falkner of Slovenia and Matild Mutavdzic of Great Britain during the finals on Friday, Jan. 31, of the tournament held in Australia.

She is the first Filipino to win a gold medal in the Australian Open since Philippines’ Francis Casey Alcantara and Hsieh Chen-peng of Chinese Taipei ruled the boys doubles event of the 2009 edition of the tournament.

Eala also competed in the singles event but lose to Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong in the third round.