Filipina sentenced to seven weeks imprisonment in Singapore over fake school documents

A 38-year-old Filipina was nabbed on Tuesday, January 14 after making false claims in her applications for permanent residency (PR) in Singapore.

In a statement, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that Noriza Dancel De Luna, who made the applications for herself and her daughter in 2008 and 2009, was arrested on October 25, 2017.

Upon verifications from Centro Escolar University (CEU), it was revealed that De Luna has no records of enrolment at the said school, and the diploma and transcript which De Luna had submitted for the applications did not originate from their office.

“ICA takes a very serious view of persons who provide false information or conceal material facts during their applications for any Singapore immigration facility. Any person who has made a false statement in their applications for immigration facilities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” ICA said in a statement.

The agency said it will also review the statuses of family members of those convicted of any offense.

“For those who have been convicted of an offense, the statuses of their family members will also be reviewed by the ICA,” it added.