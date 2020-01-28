Fil-Am coach among fatalities in helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant

A Filipina-American was among the seven passengers with NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, USA.

Reports confirmed that Christina Mauser, 38 years old, was among the fatalities in the helicopter crash that left no survivors.

Mauser served as basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, and she left behind two daughters.

Her husband Matt Mauser expressed grief on the passing of his wife in social media and asked that the public respect the privacy of their family.

“My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much,” Matt said in a Facebook post.