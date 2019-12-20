Fight not yet over, Rep. Magundadatu prepares for appeal of Maguindanao massacre convicts

The fight for the Mangundadatu family is not yet over even if the court already handed a “guilty” verdict against the suspects of the Maguindanao massacre.

Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangundadatu said that they are prepared for the possibility that the convicts will appeal the decision of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Mangudadatu mentioned that the convicts have 15 days to question the verdict at either the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.

“Pwede kaming mag-move on pero hindi ibig sabihin hihinto kami sa laban. Meron Supreme Court, meron Court of Appeals pa na kung saan pwede silang umapela,” Mangudadatu said during an exclusive interview with DZRH.

“Pinaghahandaan namin at hindi kami susuko rito. Ipaglalaban namin ito,” the congressman added.

The solon also asked law enforcement units to immediately arrest 80 suspects who remain at large.

Mangudadatu lost his wife, Genalyn Tiamzon – Mangudadatu, and his sisters, then Mangudadatu vice-mayor Eden Mangudadatu and Farida Mangudadatu, during the so-called Maguindanao massacre,

Reyes sentenced 28 people to life imprisonment for the murder of 58 people, including 32 media-men, during the massacre, described as the biggest case of election violence in the Philippines.

Mangudadatu expressed doubts that they can appeal the acquittal of the 56 suspects due to double jeopardy which prevents a person from being tried for the same crime.