Due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) postponed several tournaments, including the 3×3 Olympic Qualification Tournament.

The Philippine team, composed of Joshua Muzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez, and Moala Tautuaa, is set to see action in the qualifiers initially set to be held from March 18 – 22 in Bengaluru, India.

FIBA currently works with the International Olympic Committee ‘on the best solution possible in the circumstances’ since the tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3×3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament set on April in Budapest, Hungary.

The federation also announced that the Basketball Africa League postponed the opening of their inaugural season set on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal due to health concerns related to the COVID-19.

FIBA has also re-scheduled the 2020 3×3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China from May 13-17 to September 9-13 and the 3×3 U17 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia from June 4-7 to October 8-11.

Meanwhile, the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship in Beirut, Lebanon from April 5-12, and the FIBA Under-16 Women’s Asian Championship in Canberra, Australia from April 5-10 have been cancelled.

FIBA said that they will monitor the situation closely and and will not hesitate to implement any further measures should they be required.