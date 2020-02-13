‘Felt insulted’ Gamboa pleads media to respect policemen amid Espenido’s inclusion in drug watchlist

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said he felt ‘insulted’ following reports claiming the inclusion of Police Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido in the controversial drug list of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

On Thursday, Gamboa pleads before the reporters to respect the policemen. He then refused to give comments on the issue of Espenido.

“Ang sinabi ko naman sainyo. Respect our [cops]. Nakiusap naman ako na wag na sana nating tingnan yung mga personalities,” a visibly irked Gambo said in a chance interview with reporters in Camp Crame.

“And you know the intention. Here comes (that issue), I feel insulted with that. I will not answer,” he added.

On Wednesday, news media outfit Rappler reported that Espenido was among those named in the controversial list based on their sources, which are two police generals who had knowledge of the list.

Espenido led the deadly operations against the Parojinog clan, whom Duterte accused of illegal drug trade, in 2017 which resulted in the death of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 15 others.

Earlier, Gamboa said that a total of 357 cops are allegedly involved in narcotics. Of that number, 15 have availed optional retirement while 43 others had gone AWOL (absence without leave).

Meanwhile, Malacañang said they will have to verify the inclusion of Espenido in the said narco-list.