FDA approves COVID-19 test kits developed by UP scientists

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that they had allowed the use of novel coronavirus test kits developed by local scientists at the University of the Philippines (UP) following the rapid increase of confirmed cases in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, FDA said it issues a “certificate of exemption” to the testing kits in order to be “used for field testing coupled with gene sequencing at the Philippine Genome Center.”

“This supports the CODE RED status raised by the Department of Health (DOH) and the recent declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte of a state of Public Health Emergency,” the statement reads.

In a statement, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said that the kits “will provide our laboratories with technological reinforcement to accommodate the growing number of patients to be tested and aid in early screening of positive cases” and “will provide greater access to a less costly diagnostic procedure.”

“The FDA maintains its mandate in ensuring the safety and efficacy of products and devices to protect public health, and commits to cooperate with all agencies in ensuring a prompt response to this global crisis,” Domingo said.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared a public health emergency over the threats of coronavirus in the country.

The Philippines, with 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been raised to Code Red Sublevel 1 by the Department of Health over the weekend.