FBI arrests three members of Philippine-based church led by Quiboloy in US

United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested three members of the Philippine based church Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Los Angeles, California for alleged involvement in human trafficking and immigration fraud

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Guia Cabactulan, 59 years old; Marissa Duena, 41 years old; and Amando Estopare, 48 years old.

Reports states that workers who escaped from the church told the FBI that they have been sent across the US to solicit donations in the streets allegedly for the charity program of the church.

The suspects confiscated the passports of the said workers who were physically and psycologically abused when they failed to meet their daily quotas.

The money collected for the Children’s Joy Foundation USA was supposed to be used for the benefit of poor children in the Philippines.

However, complainants said that it was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious lifestyle of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, its founder.

The FBI is also looking into alleged sham marriages facilitated by the church.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that the Philippines would not complain about the raid as long as it is legitimate.

Panelo remained firm in his stance even if Quiboloy is known to have a close relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte,

“You must remember that if a crime is committed in any country, then the laws of that country will have to be followed. We have to respect them the way we asked them to respect ours,” the Palace official said.