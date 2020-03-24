Father, son arrested for selling fake COVID-19 medicine

Authorities arrested a father and his son in Navotas City on Monday, March 23, for selling alleged fake medicine against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Police identified the suspects as Ismael Aviso, who invented the Motionless Electric Generator in 2011, and his son Ismael Aviso Jr.

The Anti-Cybercrime Unit of the CALABARZON police and the Northern Police District nabbed the two suspects after they received Php 7,500 from a police posing as a buyer.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group said that they received complaints that the suspects have been selling their alleged COVID-19 cure online.

The Food and Drug Administration previously issued two public warnings against the products of the elder Aviso that was falsely advertised could cure diseases like dengue.

The two suspects face charges for estafa, violating Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act, and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.