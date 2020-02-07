Father of Yassi, Issa Pressman passed away at 90

The father of TV personalities Yassi and Issa Pressman has passed away. He was 90.

On Thursday, the Pressman sisters confirmed the death of their British father, Ronnie Pressman.

Issa took to her Instagram account to share her love for their father and to honor his memory. She posted several clips showing her father’s playful and funny side.

“If you met my father, I bet he made you smile or laugh once if not more. He was charming, always smiling, and had a great sense of humour. He always saw the brighter side of things, no matter the situation. No wonder why you lived such a great and long life, you were always so positive,” her post reads.

Issa, the younger of two daughters of Mr. Pressman and their Filipina mother Belcy, said his father was a ball of energy and how she will forever miss him.

Meanwhile, Yassi’s latest post on Instagram featured a video taken from their father’s birthday celebration in 2019.

“Found this gem from last year,” her caption reads.