Farmers affected by Taal Volcano eruption to receive livelihood assistance

The Department of Agriculture (DA) promised to provide livelihood assistance to farmers affected by the volcanic activities of Taal Volcano.

Agriculture Sec. William Dar said on Sunday, Jan. 26, that the DA has allocated Php 22 billion to implement livelihood programs for affected farmers.

“Kung umpisahan na, handa na kami diyan. Makikipag-ugnayan kami sa kanila,” Dar said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

The DA chief made the assurance after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert level status of Taal Volcano from four to three.

PHIVOLCS has recorded ‘less frequent volcanic earthquake activity’, ‘decelerated ground deformation’, and ‘weak steam or gas emissions’ in Taal Volcano.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite have incurred more than Php 3.2 billion worth of damages in agriculture following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.