FAKE OR FACT: Prez Duterte to impose a nationwide lockdown?

On Sunday, almost a week since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang dismissed what appears to be a screenshot of an advisory stating that the Philippines will be placed under lockdown in order to combat the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an interview, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo denied the “fake news” that has been circulating on social media over the weekend saying that it is “absolutely not true.”

Panelo also warned Filipinos to “stop believing false news and information.”

Former presidential aide and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go also debunked the advisory stating that the purveyors of fake news should “quarantine their mouths” instead of spreading panic online.

“Classic example again of fake news. Di nakakatulong. Dagdag sa iisipin ng kababayan natin at dagdag sa problema. Pabigat at di nakakatulong. Pls (Please) quarantine their mouth,” Go said in a message sent to dzRH anchor Cesar Chavez.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also denied the false information.

The false information claimed that Duterte is bound to impose a nationwide lockdown next week, prompting all wet markets to close in order to stop people from going out of their homes.

It also said food would be rationed every three days and advised the public to stock up food for two weeks.