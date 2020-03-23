FAKE OR FACT: a dog died in Hong Kong due to COVID-19?

The Agricultural, Fisheries, and Conservation Department (AFCD) of Hong Kong confirmed that a 17-year old Pomeranian dog that previously tested ‘weak positive’ for COVID-19, died on March 16.

However, the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSVA) assured the public that the Pomeranian dog did not die from the virus.

In a press release, the WSVA mentioned that the dog, owned by a now-recoverd COVID-19 patient, had significant unrelated health problems including cardiac and renal issues. The association believes that the dog died of old age and existing health problems, which were “possibly exacerbated by the stress of quarantine away from familiar surroundings.”

According to the AFCD, the dog has been placed in quarantine since testing positive for COVID-19 in Feb. 26 and was released on March 14 after testing negative for the virus. The dog did not show any symptoms connected to COVID-19 while under quarantine.

The AFCD also said that the dog might have gotten the virus due to being in close contact with other COVID-19 patients.

“The viral sequences are very similar. The sequence results indicate that the virus likely spread from the infected persons and subsequently infected the dog,” the AFCD explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, the AFCD has also confirmed that a German Shepherd in Hong Kong has also tested positive for COVID-19 but has not shown any symptoms of the disease. The dog, owned by another COVID-19 positive patient, is currently under quarantine.

The department stressed that that there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19 or that they can become sick due to the virus.

The WSAVA has also echoed the same statement.

“While there is still much we don’t know about COVID19, we do know that the Pomeranian dog did not die from the virus, and the second dog is also showing no signs, either of the disease or of being able to transmit it to other pets or people,” WSAVA president Dr. Shane Ryan said in a statement.

“The current evidence still strongly indicates that COVID-19 cannot be contracted from pets,” Ryan added.

The AFCD has advised pet owners to maintain good hygiene practices, including washing their hands after being in contact with their pets, and to avoid contact animals when sick.

“Apart from maintaining good hygiene practices, pet owners need not be overly concerned and under no circumstances should they abandon their pets,” the AFCD assured pet owners.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization has also advised pet owners to practice proper hygiene practices to avoid contacting other bacteria, like E. Coli and Salmonella.