Fake news? PNP probes 6 Facebook post on 2019-nCoV

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now investigating six Facebook posts of alleged fake news regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

PCpt Jeck Robin Gammad, spokesperson of the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group, said on Wednesday, Feb. 4, said that they continue to monitor social media posts, particularly in Facebook, and validate their authenticity.

“We are still collecting pa rin yung data sa bilang ng fake news,” Gammad told reporters.

If proven to be fake news, the police official said that they will report the post to Facebook Philippines.

Gammad warned that a person can be charged with violation of Presidential Decree No. 90 for spreading misinformation, and could be imprisoned for six years up to 12 years.

“Maari silang magkaroon ng liability sa pagshahare ng fake news kaya nga pinapaalahanan natin ang ating mga kababayan na, although alam natin yung concern nila para sa kanilang mga kamag-anak at kapwa Filipino, ay atin munang i-validate,” Gammad said.

“Kung meron tayong matanggap na mga news as regards dito sa ating nCoV-ARD, tayo ay makipag-ugnayan sa ating specific na lugar, sa ating towns or cities. Tayo ay agarang tumawag doon sa pinakamalapit na health office para i-confirm kung ito’y may katotohanan,” he added.