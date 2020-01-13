EXO’s Chen announces marriage with non-celebrity gf

EXO’s Chen is getting hitched, EXOLs are we all okay?

On Monday, the 28-year-old singer, whose real name Kim Jong-Dae, announced in a lengthy hand-written letter posted on EXO’s Official Fanclub his plans of getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend, hinting that a ‘blessing’ came on the way.

In it, he wrote that he has “a girlfriend who I want to be with for the rest of my life”.

Chen also mentioned his worry in wanting to share the news with fans without surprising them too much, and that he had spoken with SM Entertainment and his fellow EXO members before choosing to share the news publicly.

He also thanked the EXO members for their love, as well as the fans for their long-standing love and support.

Here is the full translation of his letter from Korean media outlet Soompi:

Hello, this is Chen. I am writing this because I have something to tell our fans. I don’t know how to start this, and I’m very nervous. Although these words are not enough, I’m writing this letter because I want to honestly tell our fans, who gave us so much love, first. I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news. Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength. I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage. I’m really thankful for my members for genuinely congratulating me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans for sending me so much undeserving love. I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me. Thank you always.”

Shortly after, his agency, SM Entertainment confirmed the news saying that “because she is a non-celebrity, they cannot reveal how far she is in her pregnancy or any other related details.”

Hello. This is SM Entertainment. Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance. To respect their families’ opinions, the wedding and everything related to it will be held privately, so we ask fans and reporters for their kind understanding. Chen will continue to work hard as an artist. We ask you to send Chen lots of blessings and messages of celebration. Thank you.

Congratulations Chen!