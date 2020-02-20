EXO Suho gears up for his first solo album

The leader of one of the most successful South Korean boy band, EXO, will be launching his first-ever solo album next month!

On Wednesday, a Korean media outlet reported that Suho, whose real name Kim Jun-myeon, will release his first solo album in March.

This will make the 29-year-old singer the fourth member of EXO to make a solo debut following the releases of Lay, Chen, and Baekhyun.

In a report from Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed, “EXO’s Suho is preparing a solo album,” and added, “The exact timing has not been decided yet. It will be announced once the schedule is finalized.”

Suho recently concluded his theatrical performance as Gwynplaine in The Man Who Laughs.

Stay tuned for updates on Suho’s album!