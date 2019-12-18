Nation

Ex-President Noynoy discharged form hospital after check-up

by Christhel Cuazon
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino arrives at a session of the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino Jr. has been discharged from the hospital after a comprehensive check-up on Tuesday, December 17.

In a message, Aquino’s spokesperson Abigail Valte confirmed his discharge from the Makati Medical Center, almost nine days after he was confined on December 9.

However, no further details were revealed by Aquino’s camp.

On December 9, Aquino was said to have went in for a check up at the Makati hospital. His spokesperson then denied reports that he suffered a heart attack.

Valte noted that Aquino was initially confined at the intensive care unit but only as a courtesy and was later transferred to a regular room at his request.

 

Related articles:

  1. Reports confirm: Citizen Noy hospitalized; undergoing routine check up
  2. Palace no objections to Enrile hospital arrest
  3. Malacanang negates lifestyle check on BoC
  4. ‘Sick’ ex-President Noynoy ‘no show’ on father’s death anniversary
  5. New York doctor now free of Ebola discharged from hospital

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*