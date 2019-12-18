Ex-President Noynoy discharged form hospital after check-up

Former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino Jr. has been discharged from the hospital after a comprehensive check-up on Tuesday, December 17.

In a message, Aquino’s spokesperson Abigail Valte confirmed his discharge from the Makati Medical Center, almost nine days after he was confined on December 9.

However, no further details were revealed by Aquino’s camp.

On December 9, Aquino was said to have went in for a check up at the Makati hospital. His spokesperson then denied reports that he suffered a heart attack.

Valte noted that Aquino was initially confined at the intensive care unit but only as a courtesy and was later transferred to a regular room at his request.