Espenido suspects politicians behind inclusion in drug watch-list

PltCol Jovie Espenido believes that politicians orchastrated his inclusion in the alleged drug watchlist of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hindi naman siguro ingit kasi hindi naman ako pogi. A greedy kind of person. Number one, politicians talaga,” Espenido told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Bacolod City.

“Yung nabangga natin sa trabaho since PO1 (police officer 1) pa tayo. That kind of person may have ran after me,” the police officer added.

Refusing to identify any of these politicians, Espenido said that the character assasination against hims only proves that there are politicians involved in illegal drugs activities.

“Why you run after me? Why you accuse me if hindi kayo guilty? Pagpapakita lang ba na kayo’y guilty because you make character assassination for me,” the police officer stressed.

“Kung hindi ka guilty, then relax. Pero if you’re guilty, makikita sa accusations mo na guilty ka,” he said.

Meanwhile, Espenido apologized to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief PGen. Archie Gamboa and President Rodrigo Duterte for issuing statements to defend his reputation.

The police official also asked his higher-ups in the PNP to understand his situation.

“Maghingi ako ng sorry kay sir Gamboa na nagsalita ako ngayon. Sorry talaga sir kasi my name was included na,” Espenido said.