Employees’ Compensation Commission reaches out to workers via DZRH

The Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC), a government agency that has processed 6 million claims and Php35 billion in financial aid over the past 45 years, recently launched a radio program that reaches out to workers who have suffered work-related injuries.

The program, “#WorkRelated ECC Protektado,” airs over DZRH on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is co-hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Mae Binauhan and ECC Executive Director Stella Banawis.

The ECC, a government owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), was formed in 1975 and is mandated to provide financial assistance, livelihood training, and business start-up funds to workers who are injured and suffered disabilities from work-related accidents.

According to Banawis, the ECC is a policy making body that coordinates with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Social Security System (SSS), which release work-related accident compensation benefits to government and private sector workers, respectively.

Increasing public awareness

“One of the reasons that people don’t know about the ECC is because only the employer pays for the premiums and so employees do not see any deductions on their pay slips,” Banawis explained.

Companies pay about Php10 to Php30 pesos per month in premiums for each employee in the private sector while the government pays Php 100 pesos in premiums per month for each employee in the public sector.

ECC assists security guard injured in motorcycle crash

One of the beneficiaries of assistance provided by the ECC is Ernesto de Mesa, 41, a security guard who got into an accident while going to work on a motorcycle.

“I used to sideline as a driver during the day and work as a security guard at night to make ends meet,” de Mesa said in Filipino.

After his employee compensation claim was approved, de Mesa was able to receive financial assistance to cover his medical bills and physical therapy, as well as training in soap making and meat processing.

“The ECC helped me get back on my feet,” de Mesa said. “I was able to return to my job as a security guard.”

Additionally, the ECC helped de Mesa’s children get into the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), a government initiative that provides temporary employment to disadvantaged youth who want to augment their family’s income while continuing to pursue their education.

Banawis explained that de Mesa’s injuries were considered work-related because he suffered the accident while going to work.

“The ECC considers injuries that occur going to and coming from work as work-related and therefore compensable,” Banawis said.

ECC assists OFW seaman

LA Antony Sotello was a former seaman working for a foreign shipping firm when he got entangled with a fishing line, was dragged into the ship engine, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He eventually received medical attention in Dakar, Senegal where he learned from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) that he was entitled to work-related injury benefits.

“I was really worried because I did not have a good education so I need to do manual labor to earn a living, but I suffered serious injuries,” Sotello recounted in Filipino.

Sotello received from the ECC cash assistance for his medial bills and physical rehabilitation, and technical training that paved the way to his eventual employment as an electrician.

Banawis said that the ECC will continue to coordinate with OWWA to extended work-related accident benefits to both sea-based and land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The ECC also establishes links with private companies to facilitate the employment of persons with work-related disabilities (PWRDs), she added.