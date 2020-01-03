Ella Cruz slams ‘pregnancy rumors’: “Hindi ba pwedeng busog lang?”

Actress and dancer Ella Cruz recently sparked ‘pregnancy’ rumors on social media after she posted a dance cover of Red Velvet’s new song ‘Psycho.’

On Instagram, the actress posted her dance cover wherein her tummy can be seen. Shortly after, the comment section under her post was filled with some netizens speculating that Cruz could be pregnant.

Iba ang taba sa buntis kasi talagang kokorte at kokorteng buntis tyan mo. Halata sau ella,” one of the netizens commented.

In a now edited caption, Cruz said: ” KATATAPOS LANG NG PASKO AT BAGONG TAON. Hindi ba pwedeng busog lang? Tsk.”

Cruz also posted a parody of her dance cover, featuring her father with a caption: “Ginalit niyo papa ko. Eto daw ang buntis.”