Ella Cruz and her team wows Kpop girl group BLACKPINK with their ‘awesome cover’

Filipina actress and dancer Ella Cruz indeed made every Filipino fans of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK proud as she wowed them with their energetic and jaw-dropping dance number.
On Tuesday, Cruz and two members of the Sexbomb (SB) Newgen Daphny Red and Eunice Creus represented the country as Team Gabriela Philippines during a phone launching event held in Indonesia.
In a short clip posted on her Instagram, the members of the famous girl group — Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa were all in awe of their performance. The group covered a remix version of BLACKPINK’s songs such as Ddu-du ddu-du, Whistle, and Kill this Love.
During the last song, the group’s maknae, Lisa can be seen covering her mouth as it seems like she couldn’t contain her shock.
“Highlight of our performance! TOTOO BA TO? full performance vid will be uploaded tomorrow and also BLACKPINK’s reaction!” her caption reads.
In the end, Cruz’s team won the ‘Awesome cover’ competition and even shared a group photo with her favorite girl group.
View this post on Instagram
We are team GABRIELA PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 We made it PH BLINKS! We won AWESOME COVER! 🔥 of course gusto ko po magpasalamat sa lahat ng tao na ginawang posible ang imposible! 😭 first, maraming salamat po @samsungph 💙😭 grabe etong opportunity na binigay niyo sakin and never ko makakalimutan tong moment na to sa buong buhay ko. You are a blessing to me 🥺 Thank you so much SAMSUNG PH Family. 💙😭💙😭 EON! Salamat po! @iamsamgadiane for taking care of us and of course for trusting us! 💙 my @vivaartistsagency fam, Boss Vic, Boss @veroniquecorpus, Ate @cieladelosreyes, mamu @mhitpimentel & ang nagalaga sakin palagi ate @pattylayson0724! Thank you for pushing me to do this! Thank you dahil sa inyo nangyari din to! Thank you po sobra! 😭 sa aming CHOREOGRAPHER!!!! @mackyquiobe, ikaw talaga yan eh! Tayo talaga tandem! Maraming salamat at tinulungan mo kami and namangha talaga sila sa choreo mo! Sana we made you proud 😘 ate @jaranakamura! Thank you kasi pinahiram mo sakin girls mo! 😭 thank you kasi lagi mo ko tinutulungan 💙💙 of course sa aking teammates, @newgendaphny & @newgeneunice! Hay nako kayong dalawa grabe rin! Sobrang thank you. Kayo ang nagpganda ng sayaw natin. ❤️😭 sobra gigil niyo nung nasa stage na! Hahaha! Mga halimaw 🤪 sa family ko, mama @motherzurc , papa @thristancruz, @ish.cruz, @ethanzurc, @itsyanicruz sa support niyo and phcheer sakin. Sa pagcheer sakin na kaya ko to 😭 mahal na mahal ko po kayo alam niyo yan! To my loves, ELLAMAZINGS! Yung support nyo! Salamat for always being there! PH BLINKS! Salamat rin sa suporta! Nagtrending ang video namin at dahil yun sa inyo! Salamat at sana naging proud din kau samin. ☺️ at higit sa lahat, wala ka man IG pero PANGINOON maraming salamat po 😭 grabe yung majika mo. Simple ka lang po pero grabe ka. ❤️❤️ grabe etong blessing na binigay mo. Sobra sobra 😭❤️ marami pa kong gusto pasalamatan, sa vlog na yung iba! 💙💙 FIGHTING~
As of posting, Cruz’s performance has now reached over 449,000 views.
Watch their full performance here: