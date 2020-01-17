Ella Cruz and her team wows Kpop girl group BLACKPINK with their ‘awesome cover’

Filipina actress and dancer Ella Cruz indeed made every Filipino fans of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK proud as she wowed them with their energetic and jaw-dropping dance number.

On Tuesday, Cruz and two members of the Sexbomb (SB) Newgen Daphny Red and Eunice Creus represented the country as Team Gabriela Philippines during a phone launching event held in Indonesia.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram, the members of the famous girl group — Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa were all in awe of their performance. The group covered a remix version of BLACKPINK’s songs such as Ddu-du ddu-du, Whistle, and Kill this Love.

During the last song, the group’s maknae, Lisa can be seen covering her mouth as it seems like she couldn’t contain her shock.

“Highlight of our performance! TOTOO BA TO? full performance vid will be uploaded tomorrow and also BLACKPINK’s reaction!” her caption reads.

In the end, Cruz’s team won the ‘Awesome cover’ competition and even shared a group photo with her favorite girl group.

As of posting, Cruz’s performance has now reached over 449,000 views.

Watch their full performance here: