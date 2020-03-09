‘Eat Bulaga’ temporarily suspends admission of live studio audience amid COVID-19 outbreak

Eat Bulaga, the country’s longest-running noontime show, temporarily halted the admission of live studio audiences in their studio following the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Philippines.

In an official announcement, the decision was made to “help prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the health and safety of its talent, staff, crew and members of its audience.”

“Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” their statement reads.

“Araw-araw pa rin po kaming maghahatid ng isang libo’t isang tuwa sa inyong mga tahanan.”

The Department of Health on Monday announced 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing in a total of 20.

READ: DOH confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19, total number at 20