DZRH encourages ‘Makabagong Bayanihan’ amid CoVid19 crisis

“Sa problema ng bayan, kailangan ng Makabagong Bayanihan.”

DZRH, the flag-ship station of the Manila Broadcasting Company, together with its affiliated AM and FM radio stations, is joining the government’s attempt to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to further ensure the safety of the entire nation.

With this, the company appeals to the manufacturers and suppliers of alcohol, hand sanitizers, and personal protective equipment such as face masks, laboratory gowns, gloves, surgical masks, and N95 masks to provide a sufficient and adequate amount for the hospitals and all medical working personnel who are the front liners for the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In line with this, manufacturers, suppliers and even individuals are encourage to directly coordinate with government agencies in making sure that ample supplies will be provided and transferred to those who really need it.

In this crucial time, the company detests any form of hoarding and overpricing of the products intended for the betterment of the COVID-19 patients.

“Pilipino ang mag-aalaga sa kapawa Pilipino. Kakayaning lampasan ang anumang problema o sakit na dadaan basta may Makabagong Bayanihan.”