Durante is new PSG commander

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Col. Jesus Durante as the next commander of the Presidential Security Group.

Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea confirmed on Monday, Feb. 24, that Durante will replace Brigadier General Jose Niembra, who has been appointed as the new brigade commander of the 701st Infanty Brigade of the Philippine Army.

Durante, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Tanglaw Diwa’ Class of 1992, currently serves as the commanding officer of the presidential escorts of President Duterte.

Durante will formally assume his new post after a change of command ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Malacanang Park in Manila.