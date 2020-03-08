Durana clarifies Ramos’ resuscitated, still fighting following helicopter crash

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director for Comptrollership PMGen. Jose Maria Ramos continues to fight for his life after figuring into a helicopter crash on Thursday, March 5, in San Pedro City, Laguna.

Acting PNP spokesperson PMGen Benigno Durana Jr. said that Ramos was successfully resuscitated and is still fighting following reports that he passed away on Saturday, March 7.

Durana also confirmed that Ramos has been transferred from the Unihealth Southwoods Hospital in Laguna to the Asian Hospital Medical Center in Muntinliupa City.

Ramos, along with PNP chief PGen. Archie Gamboa, PNP Director for Intelligence PMGen Mariel Magaway, and PNP spokesperson PBGen. Bernard Banac were among the eight passengers on board the Bell 429 chopper that crashed on Thursday.

Gamboa and his aide, PCpt. Kevin Gayramara, were discharged on Friday, March 6, from St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig while Banac was allowed to leave the hospital on Sunday, March 8.