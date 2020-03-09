Duque quashes proposed NCR lockdown

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III slammed the proposed Metro Manila lockdown due to the health threat of the Corona virus disease 2019 (CoVid19).

Duque during a press briefing in Malacanang on Monday called it “premature”, though he did admi that it is one of the options in their protocol.

The Health Secretary insisted that there will only be a lockdown if there is already a ‘sustained community transmission’ of the CoVid19.

Duque clarified that there are still other options to avoid the spread of the CoVid19, including home quarantine, class and work suspension and making sure that regions that are not affected with the virus will be willing to help.

Prior to this, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda proposed the lockdown of the whole National Capital Region to avoid further contamination.

According to Salceda, with the lockdown, we can avoid the spread of the virus and this should be the DOH’s priority.

Salceda added that the government should also suspend classes in order to slow down mass transmission. Work suspension is also suggested for at least a week.

The lockdown will include shutting down of bus and airplane trips to and from SLEX, NLEX, and railways.

The proposed lockdown in Metro Manila excludes food, medicine deliveries and health professionals.

Salceda said that because we have an epidemic, all are considered suspects and therefore it would be better to have a “grand staycation” or “home quarantine” rather than be sorry later.