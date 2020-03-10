Duque: “It’s impractical to just test anyone”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Tuesday that it is “impractical” to test just anyone in light of the rapid increase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines.

“You cannot just test anybody. You’ll be wasting your time and resources, so you test those who are actually at the acute phase of the condition, of the sickness,” Duque said during the sidelines of the Congressional hearing.

Duque also revealed that DOH has requested for an additional budget of PHP 139 million to procure the additional 40,000 testing kits that the government is set to order. Earlier, health officials said that DOH only had 2,000 kits.

“I’ll test what, 104 million Filipinos? Hindi yata tama ‘yun. Unang una, that is impracticable so merong guide tayo, may protocol tayo diyan… Kaya nga nagco-contact tracing ka eh, para nakikita mo may high index of suspicion. There has to be a rational approach to all of this,” Duque said.

As of Tuesday, DOH confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, bringing a total of 33 cases respectively.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the country due to the rising number of confirmed cases.