DTI announces price freeze on basic commodities until May 15

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday announced that there will be a price freeze on all basic commodities until May 15, 2020, following the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Under the Joint Memorandum Circular of the DTI, Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Department of Health, the price freeze covers all persons, including those who sell through the internet or other media.

The implementing agencies will form a composite team to intensify monitoring and enforcement of the price freeze to prevent profiteering and hoarding. Local price coordinating councils will also be mobilized to enforce the order.

“Under the declaration of a state of public health emergency on March 8, prices of basic necessities were automatically frozen.”

Implementing agencies can also recommend a price ceiling for basic commodities “should the existence or effects of COVID-19 continue to persist beyond the 60-day period,” according to the memorandum.