A social worker from Bicol helped breast feed a baby at an evacuation center in Bauan, Batangas.

Mabel Cardel volunteered to breast feed a one-week old baby after noticing that the mother had difficulties producing milk.

Cardel feels that it will be a waste to throw away her milk when many mothers in evacuation centers need it.

The social worker welfare has been making rounds at evacuation centers in Bauan to provide assiastance.