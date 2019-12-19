Drug manufacturers offer to cut public prices down by 75 percent

The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) said that manufacturers offered to reduce the prices of their medicines to the public by 75 percent.

PHAP executive director Teodoro Padilla said that the price cuts will be for around 150 medicines which cover 36 disease categories including heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, asthma, psoriasis, neurologic disorders, human immunodeficiency virus, and infectious diseases.

“For instance, an anti-cholesterol tablet can sell for only Php 0.35 in a government hospital and a tablet for hypertension can be as low as Php 0.19,” Teodoro said in a statement.

The group revealed that that they have been selling medicines in bulk to the government ‘at these levels of prices’ in the past years.

“Several of our members are prepared to extend these same price reductions to the public, if the Department of Health (DOH) will agree,” Teodoro said.

“Also being offered voluntarily are price reductions for medicines for various types of cancer, such as breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, kidney, ovarian, lymphomas, and prostate, among others,” he added.

PHAP expects that the price reductions will be felt ‘throughout the supply chain from manufacturers down to the both government and private retail drug stores and pharmacies that dispense medicines directly to the public’.

Drug manufacturers made the offer amidst the proposal of the DOH to implement a price ceiling on 120 medicines so that the public can afford them.

PHAP stressed that the proposal to impose price control needs further study and consultation with stakeholders.

“Price control, based on experience worldwide, cannot be sustained mainly because the people have no money to buy to begin with. It also leads to market inefficiencies that will hurt the public in the end,” Teodoro explained.

“Such policy resulted in prices being too low that medicine supply suffered since companies could not sell at a loss, eventually delaying or stopping the entry of new medicines needed by patients,” he said.

PHAP added that medicine prices in the Philippines are now comparable with member states of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations.

The group also mentioned that data shows that the prices of specific medicines in the Philippines are lower compared to its neighboring countries.