Drilon criticizes PAGCOR’s alleged lack of action vs POGOs

Senate Minority leader Franklin Drilon castigated the Philippine Gaming Corporation for its position to allow Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to continue with their operations because of the large chunk of profit they bring to the country.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, Drilon said that the Php8 billion profit of PAGCOR is not enough to compensate for the problems that POGO operators bring in to the country.

Drilon insisted that why are we so “in-love” with POGO when all it brings is problem after problem.

In a testimony of Mel Racela, executive director of the anti-money laundering council, they were able to monitor the Php14 billion worth of transactions connected to alleged anomalous activities of POGOs fro January 2017 to October 2019.

These include drug trafficking related activities and swindling.

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, expressed its dismay over the failure of some Cabinet members to attend Thursday’s Senate hearing.

The Senate invited Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez, Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra and Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III.

Gordon wonders why amid the many problems and issues hounding POGOs, Malacanang is keeping mum about it.