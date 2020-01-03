DOTr warns public amid another stone-throwing incident involving PNR trains

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported on Thursday another stone-throwing incident involving the Philippine National Railway (PNR) train at Caloocan City last Wednesday, the first day of January 2020.

In a Facebook post, DOTr condemned the incident which had caused damaged on the glass windshield of the refurbished Hyundai Rotem unit from Korea. The unit underwent immediate replacement the next day, as per the post.

“This recorded stone-throwing incident is now on top of the previous 14 similar incidents reported from December 2 to 21, 2019,” their statement reads.

Last year, PNR confirmed that one of the incidents took place last December 20 in Barangay Canlalay in Biñan, Laguna wherein the suspect still remains at large. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a teenager was caught throwing stones to the said trains. However, since he was still a minor, authorities released him to his parents.

“We again call for heightened vigilance from the public, particularly our train-riding commuter, to help us in pinpointing the areas where these misdeeds happen, and to immediately report them,” DOTr said.

The post also clarified that the trains involved in the incident were not the newly delivered unit from Indonesia.

The department then warned the public that they will take necessary actions to those who will be caught doing the stone-throwing or any destructive and dangerous activities.

“We at the DOTr and PNR are seriously monitoring, and have closely coordinated with law enforcement authorities and LGUs to apprehend those who will be caught in the act, and also undertake necessary measures to put a complete stop to these destructive and dangerous activities,” it noted.

“With the help and assistance from the general public, rest assured that the DOTr and PNR will exhaust all means necessary to protect our valuable equipment, and ensure the safety of our commuter.”