DOTr provides buses to transport health worker amidst enhanced quarantine lockdown

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) provided buses that will shuttle health workers for free amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced all over Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOTr on Wednesday, March 18, deployed 10 buses that will pick-up health workers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and at the BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal in Marikina City.

The buses will ferry the health workers to their respective via the following routes:

PITX – Quezon City General Hospital via Makati/Pasig (PITX – Makati Medical Center – St. Lukes Medical Center, Bonifacio Global City – Rizal Medical Center – The Medical City, Ortigas – East Avenue Medical Center – Philippine Heart Center – Lung Center of the Philippines – Quezon City General Hospital);

PITX – San Lazaro / Chinese General Hospital via Manila/Taft (PITX – Pasay City General Hospital – Adventist Medical Center Manila – Philippine General Hospital – Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center – Manila Doctors Hospital – University of Sto. Tomas Hospital – San Lazaro Hospital – Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center);

BFCT – San Lazaro Hospital via East Ave/E. Rodriguez (BFCT – Quirino Memorial Medical Center – East Avenue Medical Center – Philippine Heart Center – Lung Center of the Philippines – Providence Hospital – Capitol Medical Center – St. Lukes Medical Center, East Avenue – University of Sto. Tomas Hospital – San Lazaro Hospital)

DOTr said that the routes might change based on data and requests from the Department of Health.