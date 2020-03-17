DOTr: No more flights to and from Luzon starting March 20

All airports inside Luzon are set to halt international flights — whether inbound or outbound — starting Friday, March 20, following the government’s implementation of “enhanced community quarantine” in order to arrest the transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

In a press briefing, Transportation Undersecretary Raul del Rosario said travelers, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), planning to exit or enter the Philippines through Luzon only have until March 19 or 72 hours to pursue their flights.

READ: Luzon airports to close after 72-hours — DOTr

“Pag natapos na po ‘yung 72-hour na extension, dito na po sila. Wala silang option dahil wala na po, kanselado na lahat ng flights domestic o international,” Del Rosario said.

He added that outbound international flights as of the moment are limited to those who will ferry foreigners that might get stuck in the Philippines.

Among the Luzon airports that will be affected by the protocol are the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the Clark International Airport in Pampanga, and the Puerto Princesa Airport.

DOTr earlier said that inbound international passengers in transit upon effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine shall be allowed entry subject to applicable quarantine procedures if coming from countries with existing travel restrictions.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, those who will not be able to secure flights during the 72-hour window will be presumed to have chosen to stay in the Philippines.

“Ang iniiwasan po natin ay involuntarily stranded here. We are giving them 72 hours to fly. We assume that after 72 hours, it is your decision to stay here,” he stated.