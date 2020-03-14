DOTr limits passenger volume in land public transports

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is limiting the number of passengers allowed in land public transportation vehicles as part of the community quarantine implemented across Metro Manila due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

Per the guidelines released by the DOTr on Saturday, March 14, taxis and transport network vehicle services (TNVS) units will only be allowed to have at most four passengers, including the driver.

UV Express units, meanwhile, can only have up to six passengers, including the driver, and public utility buses should only accomodate up to 25 passengers, including the driver.

Public utility jeepneys, and Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) compliant units should not have more than one-half of their seating capacity.

DOTr also imposed a one-seat-apart policy for all public utility vehicles, and prohibited buses and OFG compliant units from having standing passengers.

The Transportation Department has also suspended the pilot implementation of the motorcycle taxis, and prohibited TNVS providers from accepting multiple bookings for a single trip.

DOTr also said that provincial buses, and inter-regional trips of jeepneys, and UV Express units to and from Metro Manila shall be terminated on entry points identified by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Point-to-point buses from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City to Clark International Airport in Pampanga, and Sangley Airport in Cavite will be allowed to operate as scheduled but subject to protocols/procedures set by the Department of Health (DOH) and the PNP.

DOTr stressed that PUV conductors and drivers should be observant of their passengers during travel.

Any passenger who will show COVID-19 symptoms should be brought to the nearest hospital, and the incident must be reported to either the DOH or PNP for proper handling.

Terminal operators must also bar individuals with body temperature of 38 degrees Centigrade or higher; showing severe cough; breathing difficulty from entering termnal premises.

DOTr also directed PUV drivers and conductors to remind their passengers to ready their valid company ID, which states their place of work, and government-issued ID, which shows their place of residence, since such documents will need to be presented at entry/exit points.

FOR THE RAIL SECTOR

DOTr has also ordered that the capacity of trains and stations platforms be reduced to 25 percent.

The agency also directed station personnel to regulate the entry of passengers into stations, and from station platforms to trains. Station personnel must also implement measures for orderly and distanced queuing both inside and outside stations.

DOTr said that passengers with body temperature of 38 degrees Centigrade will be prevented from entering trains or even stations.

The department also ordered the further separation of women and senior citizen’s sections of trains, and the designation of a subsection for senior citizens.

DOTr has also suspended the operations of the Philippine National Railways from the Alabang station to the station in Calamba City, Laguna and vice versa during the duration of the community quarantine.

The complete guidelines set by the DOTr can be found in their Facebook page: