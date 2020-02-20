DOJ Chief: Ambush of suspended BuCor official “very likely” connected to GCTA mess

Justice Menardo Guevarra said that the ambush of suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) legal chief Fredric Santos was “very likely” connected to the controversy concerning the good conduct allowance to prisoners.

“Santos’ fatal shooting was still under investigation, but very likely that it might have something to do with the GCTA (Good Conduct Time Allowance) issue,” Guevarra said in a statement.

He added that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is now looking into the motive of the killing.

Police said that two men shot Santos at around 1:50 PM after he arrived at the Southernside Montessori School onboard a Toyota Hilux pick-up in order to fetch his daughter.

The suspects fled to an unknown direction after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa Police Office said that they are currently reviewing the footage from the dashcam installed in the vehicle of slain BuCor official.

The BuCor official previously testified in the Senate regarding the sale of Good Conduct Time Allowance involving BuCor officials and inmates imprisoned in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Santos was detained for almost a week in the Senate after being cited in contempt.

He was also among the 30 BuCor officials suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman for their involvement in the questionable release of prison convicts in violation of the Republic Act 10592.