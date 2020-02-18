DOH welcomes EO on medicine price cap

Health Sec. Francisco Duque thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for signing Executive Order No. 104 that sets a maximum drug retail price (MDRP) for 87 mediciines in the Philippines.

“We are grateful for the support and genuine care of our President in looking out for the health of our people,” Duque said during a press briefing.

“This will propel us toward Universal Health Care which will broaden our agenda to make comfortable lives for all Filipinos,” he added.

The Health secretary said that the executive order will cut the retail price of certain medicines by up to 58 percent.

Duque added that the Department of Health (DOH) will issue an Administrative Order to ensure the effective implementation of the Executive Order and disseminate the implementing guidelines to stakeholders.

The DOH chief warned that violation of the price caps will be dealt with in accordance with Republic Act No. 9502, also known as the Universally Accessible Cheaper and Quality Medicines Act, and other relevant laws.

Duque also clarified that the MDRP is still subject to special discounts to senior citizens and persons with disability.

DOH recommended the inclusion of drugs that address hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung diseases, and major cancers to the list of medicines covered by the MDRP.