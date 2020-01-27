DOH warns people from eating exotic food, raw meat

Amidst the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Asian countries, the Department of Health (DOH) warned the public from eating exotic food and raw meat.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque mentioned on Monday, Jan. 27, that diseases like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) started from viruses from animals.

“Maraming mga sakit ng tao ang nagsimula sa mga hayop, yung zoonotic transmission kung tawagin,” Duque explained during a press briefing in Malacanang.

The DOH chief also advised the public to properly cook their food and avoid eating raw meat.

“Dapat iluto mo dahil sensitive naman itong mga coronavirus sa init. I think 53 degrees centigrade, they will be neutralized,” Duque stressed.

“Dapat ito talaga ay ihanda ng maayos, huwag kainin ng hilaw,” the Health secretary added.

Rumors have spread in social media that the 2019 novel coronavirus allegedly originated from a bat soup dish being served at restaurants in Wuhan, China.

Per reports, more than 2,000 people in China have been infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus and more than 80 have died.