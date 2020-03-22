Nation

DOH urges public to separate face masks from regular trash

by Kristan Carag
Pedestrians wearing protective face masks cross a street outside a shopping mall amid new cases of coronavirus, in Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public to separate used face masks from regular trash to protect garbage collectors from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire advised the public on Sunday, March 22, to put face masks in a seperate plastic bag when disposing such items.

This is considered as infectious tools so dapat separate siya kasi kapag nagkalkal ng basura ang ating mga nangangalaga ng basurahan ay nahahawakan nila ito,” Vergeire said during DZRH’s Review.

Though alam naman natin na gumagamit ng gloves ang ating mga taga-ayos ng basura, pero para sigurado pa rin, dapat ihiwalay niyo, iplastic ninyo separately at saka niyo itapon sa basurahan,” she added.

