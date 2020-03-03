DOH tracks down all 26 travelers from South Korea who arrived in Cebu for possible COVID-19

The Philippines’ health department on Tuesday confirmed that they have tracked down all 26 travelers who came from Daegu province in South Korea, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, who arrived in the country last February 25.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that among the 26 Korean nationals from Daegu, one gave incorrect information on his whereabouts causing difficulty for the authorities to trace him. However, he was eventually found at a hotel in Cebu province.

Vergeire said that he and seven other Koreans from Daegu will be quarantined at their respective hotels for 14 days.

Meanwhile, of the said figures, 17 of them already flew back to South Korea.

The health official said none of the quarantined individuals showed symptoms for the said virus.

In the latest report from Korean media outlet KBS, a total of 4,812 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Korea, after 477 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Authorities had earlier repatriated at least 445 Filipinos from the coronavirus-hit Japanese cruise ship MV Diamond Princess.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque, later on, confirmed that all of them tested negative for the said virus.

