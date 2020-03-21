DOH to designate UP-PGH, two other hospitals solely for COVID-19 case

The Department of Health (DOH) seeks to designate certain hospitals in Metro Manila solely for the treatment of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) positive patients.

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergierie said on Friday, March 20, that Health Sec. Francisco Duque III requested that the University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Ermita, Manila be turned into a COVID-19 exclusive hospital.

As part of its transition to a COVID-19 specific hospital, UP-PGH has started to limit the medical services that the hospital provides, and no longer accepts outpatients.

“Tayo’y nagkaroon na ng pagpupulong. Inaayos na natin at tinignan na natin yung sitwasyon kung maari ba na yung PGH ay maging specific for COVID-19,” Verfierie revealed during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Ito’y napagkasunduan na. Tayo na lang ay inaayos ang final arrangements dahil alam naman natin na meron pang ibang serbisyo na pinoprovide yung UP-PGH,” she added.

Vergierie also announced that they plan to designate the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City as COVID-19 specific hospitals.

“Kailangan lang natin intindihin na itong mga ospital na ito sa kasulukuyan ay may mga naka-admit na pasyente, mga ginagamot kaya inaayos pa rin natin,” the DOH official explained

Vergierie added that a wing of the Lung Center of the Philippines has been converted for the use of COVID-19 patients.

Once DOH finishes converting hospitals solely for COVID-19 cases, no other private or public medical establishment can accommodate new patients who tested positive for the virus.

“Doon lahat ay dadalhin so ang ibang ospital, tulad ng mga private hospital at saka yung iba nating gobyernong ospital, tatanggap na lang sila ng non-COVID na kaso. Ma-dedecongest natin ang ating sistema,” Vergierie explained.

Earlier, several private hospitals appealed for the government to set-up one or two COVID-19 hospitals in order to concentrate resources and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.